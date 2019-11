WAUTOMA, Wis. (WFRV) — The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing inmate.

According to officials, 27-year-old Emily Faber had left the jail on Huber privileges on Nov. 11 and “neglected to return to the jail.”

Faber is currently serving a 6-month sentence for Theft and a 12-year month sentence for Failure to Report to Jail.

Anyone with information about Faber’s location can contact the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office at 920-787-3321.