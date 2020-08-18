Waushara County Sheriff’s Office search for suspect involved in burglary incident at local church

WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

MARION, Wis. (WFRV) – The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect believed to be involved in a burglary incident at a local church on Tuesday.

According to the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, around 8 a.m., deputies received a burglary complaint at the Waushara Community Church located on N2126 22nd Avenue in the Town of Marion.

Officials say the suspect forcibly entered the building and caused approximately $50,000 in damages while also stealing an undetermined amount of money.

Deputies believe the suspect is a man with facial hair and between the ages of 20 to 30 years old.

Authorities describe the man to be wearing a white hooded zip-up Jordan brand jacket, glasses, facial hair, grey Under Armour sweat pants, and black and white Nike athletic shoes.

Officials report the vehicle that was driven by the suspect was a four-door sedan that had front end damage.

Anyone with any information in regards to the suspect or vehicle should contact the Waushara County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-800-5219. Callers can remain anonymous and would be eligible for a reward of up to $1000.

