Waushara County Sheriff’s Office search for suspect involved in burglary incident at local church

MARION, Wis. (WFRV) – The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect believed to be involved in a burglary incident at a local church on Tuesday.
According to the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, around 8 a.m., deputies received a burglary complaint at the Waushara Community Church located on N2126 22nd Avenue in the Town of Marion.
Officials say the suspect forcibly entered the building and caused approximately $50,000 in damages while also stealing an undetermined amount of money.
Deputies believe the suspect is a man with facial hair and between the ages of 20 to 30 years old.
Authorities describe the man to be wearing a white hooded zip-up Jordan brand jacket, glasses, facial hair, grey Under Armour sweat pants, and black and white Nike athletic shoes.
Officials report the vehicle that was driven by the suspect was a four-door sedan that had front end damage.
Anyone with any information in regards to the suspect or vehicle should contact the Waushara County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-800-5219. Callers can remain anonymous and would be eligible for a reward of up to $1000.
