Waushara County’s Redgranite Quarry closes

REDGRANITE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Redgranite Quarry has closed to the public.
While there are no immediate details as to why the closure is taking place, recent littering at the quarry may be a contributing factor.
Photos shared to Facebook show garbage scattered around the swim area.
WFRV Local 5 reached out to village officials for more information, but did not immediately receive a response.
Multiple swimming spaces across Northeast Wisconsin will remain closed this summer, including:
- City of Appleton pools
- Ashwaubomay Lake in Ashwaubenon
- Outagamie County’s Plamann Lake
- Oshkosh’s Pollock Water Park
Some swim areas are opening this year, including:
- Colburn Pool in Green Bay
- De Pere’s Legion Pool
- Howard’s Duck Creek Quarry
- Little Chute’s Doyle Pool
- Neenah’s Pool
- New Holstein Aquatic Center
