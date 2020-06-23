Waushara County’s Redgranite Quarry closes

REDGRANITE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Redgranite Quarry has closed to the public.

While there are no immediate details as to why the closure is taking place, recent littering at the quarry may be a contributing factor.

Photos shared to Facebook show garbage scattered around the swim area.

WFRV Local 5 reached out to village officials for more information, but did not immediately receive a response.

Multiple swimming spaces across Northeast Wisconsin will remain closed this summer, including:

Some swim areas are opening this year, including:

