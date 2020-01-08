Wautoma boy fighting rare cancer receives his wish

WAUTOMA, Wis. (WFRV) Rhabdomyosarcoma (RMS) is a rare cancer, and it’s the most common type of soft tissue cancer in kids.

One child in Wautoma is losing his fight with RMS and needs your help.

The town of Wautoma has come to honor Miguel Duran for his ability to fight both on and off the mat.

Miguel has been battling stage four Rhabdomyosarcoma for over a year.

RMS is when cancer forms in muscle tissue in areas like the head, neck, and abdomen.

Miguel won’t be able to wrestle after this match because RMS is rapidly progressing through his body, so Miguel’s wrestling coach, Dean Weiss wants to fulfill Miguel’s last wish, “We’re giving him the opportunity that he won’t receive due to his illness to wrestle a varsity match with another varsity wrestler and earn a varsity jacket.”

Even though RMS may cut Miguel’s life short, Miguel continues to fight.

His mother, Arlene Bialk says, “He’s my warrior. He works his butt off and I watched him go through the cancer treatments and I was there the entire time. He went from being completely terrified of needles to being like; can

we stop and the lab on the way out.”

As you can imagine, Miguel has significant medical costs, if you’d like to donate:

Associated Bank, P.O. Box 750, Wautoma, WI 54982 with checks made out to Iris Duran