Wautoma man arrested for his 4th OWI

WINNEBAGO CO, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin State Troopers have arrested a 39-year-old man for his 4th offense OWI.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Fond du Lac Post, on Friday around 8:09 p.m., a driving complaint was received on I-41 and Highway 26 in Winnebago County for a vehicle that could not stay in its lane. The Trooper found the vehicle and observed the same driving.

After pulling the vehicle over, Field Sobriety Tests were given and the driver, 39-year-old Joseph Brown from Wautoma, was arrested for his 4th OWI.