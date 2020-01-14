Wautoma man hospitalized, highway remains closed in Omro following crash

OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) — A Wautoma man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a Monday night crash that has left a highway closed into Tuesday morning in the Town of Omro.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office reports they responded to a single-vehicle crash at 11:19 p.m. Monday at the intersection of WIS 21 at Rivermoor Road.

A witness told authorities that a truck was traveling west on WIS 21, entered the southbound ditch, struck a stop sign, and struck a utility pole before coming to rest in a field.

The Sheriff’s Office says the truck was driven by a 20-year-old Wautoma man. He reportedly became trapped inside the vehicle and was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities say alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in this crash. The incident remains under investigation.

Road closures continue on WIS 21 from Industrial Drive to Scott Street Road for utility crews to repair the damage. Alliant Energy reports just over 100 people are without power as of 5:40 a.m.

Officials say eastbound traffic will exit at Industrial Drive and take that south to Scott Street Road.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that the highway is expected to be opened by 8 a.m.

