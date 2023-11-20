WAUTOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – Police say one adult man was arrested on Thursday in Wautoma after he was reportedly threatening people with a BB gun.

According to a release from the Wasutoma Police Department, officers responded on November 16 to reports of a man yelling obscenities and threatening to shoot members of the community with what appeared to be a gun.

Police say residents fled for their safety and the man was arrested in possession of the gun which was later determined to be a BB gun.

Courtesy of the Wautoma Police Department

Authorities say every year officers and citizens are forced to defend themselves from incidents involving toy guns like this due to the similarities between this particular BB gun and the real 9mm version.

Officers with the Wautoma Police Department are asking the parents of children with toy guns to talk with their children about gun safety and to handle a toy gun as if it were a real firearm.