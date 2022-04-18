MOUNDVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people from Wautoma were arrested in Marquette County after they were pulled over for speeding and were found with drugs in the car.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled over a vehicle that was driving at a ‘high rate of speed’ on I-39 in Moundville. A K9 unit from Columbia County was called in to help.

The K9 reportedly did a free air sniff and alerted to the vehicle. During the search, a purse containing a glass pipe and crystal-like substance was found.

Additionally, several small zip-lock baggies, a scale, another pipe and more of the crystal-like substance were found. The substance reportedly tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 16.5 grams.

Christa Clark and Matthew Organ were both identified as the people in the vehicle and were arrested. They were arrested for the following:

Felony possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Bail jumping

Court records showed that both Clark and Organ are from Wautoma. No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.