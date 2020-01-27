Wautoma woman changes her life by deciding to “hit the road”

APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Stara Gleash, a single mother from Wautoma, took her love of driving and turned it into a new career thanks to Fox Valley Technical College’s Truck Driving Program.

The recent graduate returned to the Appleton campus today to thank her instructors and report on her progress.

The only woman in her class, Stara’s success was helped, thanks in part, to the college’s recent investment in a new regional training center in her hometown.

She was able to take her classes locally while still working full-time and then completed her driver training at the Fox Valley campus.

The college moved it’s regional operations in Wautoma to the high school campus in 2018.