WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WFRV) – An investigation of a stolen vehicle resulted in an armed 17-year-old getting shot by authorities after he did not comply with commands.

According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, on April 5 around 10:50 p.m., officers saw a vehicle that was reported stolen. The vehicle was parked in an alleyway between North 92 Street and North 91 Street in the 9100 block of West Congress Street.

The driver, who was the only one in the vehicle, got out of the vehicle and was reportedly armed with a firearm. Authorities say that he did not comply with commands.

Two officers fired their weapons and hit the driver. Authorities provided aid to the driver until the Milwaukee Fire Department arrived.

He was sent to a local hospital and is expected to survive. The department provided some information on the two officers involved in the shooting:

34-years-old and 8+ years of service 30-years-old and 5+ years of service

The incident is being investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department. Eyewitnesses or anyone with video evidence is asked to call 414-935-7360.

Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.