Wauwatosa police officer shoots woman who ‘violently’ attacked another woman

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are investigating after a Wauwatosa Police officer shot a woman Thursday night.

Wauwatosa Police say officers responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 7900 block of Harwood Avenue shortly after 9 p.m.

The initial caller reported witnessing a female subject violently attacking another female subject violently attacking another female.

An officer found the subject in the area of Underwood Avenue and Harmonee Avenue where an altercation occurred and shots were fired by the responding officer.

The subject was transported to the hospital for medical attention.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have responded to the scene, according to Wauwatosa Police. They have requested the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team to respond and investigate the incident.

The Department of Justice is investigating another officer-involved shooting that happened this week that left one person dead and put three State Troopers on administrative leave.

Authorities say the Wisconsin State Patrol pulled a vehicle – occupied by a driver and a passenger – over on Highway 26 between Watertown and Johnson Creek in the southern part of the state.

When the vehicle briefly stopped, the passenger got out and ran away, but was later taken into custody.

The driver reportedly fired shots at authorities as State Patrol pursued them. The vehicle drove into road spikes that had been deployed.

That’s when the driver got out of the vehicle with a handgun and attempted to carjack a civilian. Authorities say three State Patrol troopers then fired shots and struck the driver. Life-saving measures were performed, but the person later died of their wounds. No one else was injured during the incident.