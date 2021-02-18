FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Waverly Beach in Menasha up for sale

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular spot for a meal and drinks along Lake Winnebago is up for sale.

Waverly Beach has been for sale since last fall according to manager partner Chuck Storino.

Local 5 spoke to Storino and he says that they are not closing because of the pandemic, but he and the other partners feel it’s a good time to sell.

He says that if a buyer comes forward, they will honor all bookings and despite rumors, the restaurant/bar will not be torn down to build apartments.

They’ve owned Waverly Beach since 2004 and have 130 employees.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Coleman wrestling going for history at team state championships

St. Mary's Springs eyes state title repeat

Boys Basketball playoffs tip off with regional quarterfinals

Notre Dame hockey back in familiar territory to cap unprecedented season

Hockey in a Pandemic: Obstacles not slowing down Notre Dame

Snowmobile racing arrives in Northeast Wisconsin