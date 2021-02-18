Waverly Beach in Menasha up for sale

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular spot for a meal and drinks along Lake Winnebago is up for sale.

Waverly Beach has been for sale since last fall according to manager partner Chuck Storino.

Local 5 spoke to Storino and he says that they are not closing because of the pandemic, but he and the other partners feel it’s a good time to sell.

He says that if a buyer comes forward, they will honor all bookings and despite rumors, the restaurant/bar will not be torn down to build apartments.

They’ve owned Waverly Beach since 2004 and have 130 employees.