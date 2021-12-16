‘We all pray that a school threat is never carried out’: Dodge Co. deputies warn of TikTok trend promoting school violence on Dec. 17

FILE – In this Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 filer, a logo of a smartphone app TikTok is seen on a user post on a smartphone screen, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin sheriff’s department is warning residents of a recent TikTok trend circulating in the nation promoting school violence.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s office, a trend on TikTok, a popular social media app, is promoting a “national threat” to schools across the country on December 17.

Deputies say the threats being made via TikTok include the potential for gun violence. Authorities are now asking parents to talk to their children about this threat and ensure their kids are prepared for any kind of emergency that may arise.

“Remind them [children] that if there is ever any kind of suspicious activity, that it be reported to a teacher or other authority figures. We all pray that a school threat is never carried out in one of our schools, but we must always be prepared should it happen,” explained Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies confirm steps are being taken to mitigate any risk to children tomorrow and in the following days. Authorities note that there have been no known threats made to Dodge County schools at this time.

Earlier this week Green Bay’s Preble High School fell victim to threatening social media messages. The threats started rolling in on Sunday when police were first made aware of a threatening Instagram post which was later revealed to have been made by two students (aged 16 and 15) who told police they posted the threats because they thought it was funny and wanted to see what people’s reactions would be. The two teens were taken to Brown County Secure Detention.

Less than two days later, a 14-year-old teen was taken into custody for posting a threat to the school on Snapchat.

Shortly after, on Wednesday night, a third threat targeting Preble High School was posted to Instagram and resulted in a 16-year-old teen being taken into custody.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office shares, “Please be safe everyone and keep your eyes open. If you see anything suspicious, please do not hesitate to call or text 911 to report the incident. The sheriff’s office will make schools a priority for patrol staff over the next few days and I am sure local police agencies will do the same.”