GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The “We All Rise African American Resource Center” hosted their 4th annual Juneteenth celebration. Robin Scott created the resource center and says the holiday is meant to honor freedom.



“The name is from the month of June and the day of the 19th put together and it represents the emancipation proclamation that happened that freed enslaved Africans, so when we talk about the day of freedom for all Americans we talk about July 4th, this is a day that commiserates Americans that were African,” explained Scott.



Vendors attending the event say it allows them to network while celebrating their history.



“Some of us don’t even know about it, Juneteenth, and the facts behind it so you get to come out here, hang out, network, and see how you can work with each other,” stated Maliik Lynch owner of “Fresh Prints of Green Bay”.



“It gives us a chance to show our talent and what we’re capable of doing and plus also it’s a unity event for all of us to be recognized in our community,” said Veronica Johnson Chisolm owner of “Ronnie’s Custom Creations”.



Author Larry Johnson says he looks to inform the youth on the importance of appreciating their freedom.



“Juneteenth is special to me because, right now I’m going through a transition from prison to freedom and my goal right now is to educate people on the truth of making better decisions with their life,” stated Johnson.



Scott says she and her organization will continue to shine a light on black history.



“African American history is really important because our young people need to see themselves reflected of people with great honor, people of great history and so this event today really does that for the city of Green Bay,” said Scott.



The “We All Rise African American Resource Center” will host more community events in the month of January.