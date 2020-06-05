“We are a place of privilege:” Sturgeon Bay protesters show up to spread awareness

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Hundreds of participants were expected in by Black Lives Matter protest organizers Thursday evening.

Organizer Eva Webber told Local 5 that Sturgeon Bay’s status as a small, mostly white community places the burden on residents to use their privilege to speak up.

“We are a place of privilege,” she said. “There are not many minority people here, but that doesn’t mean their voices need to be silenced, so we need to stand up as white people with our privilege and let their voices be heard.”

Webber said that she was disappointed in the lack of response from her community as the nation held protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police last week.

“There was too much silence here,” she said. “We weren’t bringing enough attention to the issue, just on social media and things, so we really needed to take a stand.”

The demonstration officially began at 5 p.m. Thursday evening at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Michigan Street, but participants came out as early as noon.

Protesters walked down Michigan Street, over the Steel Bridge, and back, chanting and carrying signs.

The demonstration was set to wrap up at 8 p.m. Thursday night.