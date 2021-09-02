‘We are coming for you’: GB Police Commander talks speeders, uptick in construction site thefts

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police Commander Kevin Warych joined Local 5 to discuss multiple topics including a recent armed standoff and a focus on speeding in the latest Community Update.

Warych mentioned that the incident involving an armed woman on Wednesday ended with a peaceful surrender. In situations like that, Warych says working as a team and making sure everyone is safe are primary focuses.

With kids coming back to school, the Green Bay Police Department wants parents to speak with children about being safe in the roadways. Warych mentioned talking with kids about looking out for cars and not running out into the road.

Speeding is the number one complaint to the Green Bay Police Department. Warych had a direct message for those speeding on Huron Road: “We are coming.” They want to make sure the community knows that the department is doing everything they can to limit speeding.

Officers were also visible at schools as they reopened, to drive that message across to motorists who may think about speeding. One more traffic law is regarding school buses, and authorities are asking motorists to follow the rules of the road and give ample space to buses.

The department is still working on finding crossing guards, and are eight crossing guards short. Information regarding how to apply to be a crossing guard can be found on the Green Bay Police Department’s Facebook page.

Warych ended the discussion by talking about recent thefts around construction sites. He mentions that thieves are taking tools and other items that they can conceal easily. After they take the items, they run off on foot.