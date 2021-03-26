‘We are forever grateful,’ Oshkosh resident goes home after more than 45 days of battling COVID-19

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A battle with COVID-19 has ended on a positive note for a 64-year-old Oshkosh resident.

Ascension Mercy discharged Mark Schubart with a COVID free bill of health around 3:45 p.m. March 25. The hospital says this is after more than 45 days Mark spent stuck in the hospital battling the coronavirus.

Mark’s wife, Renee Schubart, says eight days after her husband tested positive and went to the hospital, both she and her son tested positive as well. While she only slept a lot, her husband’s condition worsened every day.

“This was a dark time as I was worried about and cared for my son and myself, dealing with the emotional stress of a very sick husband, and trying to support all my children and family without being able to get together with them,” says Renee.

By February 23, Renee says she and her son recovered and after a long battle, Mark was able to go home.

The whole family shared their thanks and gratefulness for Mark’s recovery with the hospital. “These are trying and difficult times for my family. We are forever grateful to Ascension Mercy for the medical care provided with humanity,” says Renee.

In a coincidence, hospital staff says the day Mark left is exactly one year after Ascension Mercy admitted its first critical care COVID-19 patient. This patient, a 59-year-old male Oshkosh resident was discharged on April 14, 2020.