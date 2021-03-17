‘We are fortunate to live in such a great city’; Green Bay Police commend officers for pulling woman from burning home

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is recognizing a group of officers who put others before themselves during a fire at a home on Sunday, March 14.

On Sunday, crews were dispatched to the 1100 block of E. Walnut St. for a house fire. Sgt. Tom Denney and Officers Grant Fischer, Garrick Fischer, Nick Walvort and Luke Lansbach arrived on the scene and were told that there was a baby and a person inside the burning home.

They immediately found the doors to get inside the house and heard a person pleading for help.

They were able to get inside the home and the first officer came face to face with smoke. Two other officers were able to find the woman and pull her out of the home. She had life-threatening injuries and was turned over to Fire and EMS personnel. Crews also found out there was no baby inside.

According to a statement on the Department’s Facebook page,

“On behalf of the Department, we express our gratitude and appreciation for not just these officers but all officers that serve this great community. We are fortunate to live in such a great city and work with such wonderful people that are making a difference every day. In the uncertain and challenging times we live and work in, this is inspiring to hear the great work that is being done daily at the Green Bay Police Department.” Green Bay Police Department

