GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Breaking down stereotypes and developing abilities are the goals of the grounded cafe. Cafe workers say they are excited to celebrate five years of the cafe’s existence

“I love working with the customers I love serving the customers and it’s just a fun place to be at”, said Lucas Schmechel.

Ground Cafe opened its doors in May of 2017 and Schmechel began working there shortly after. Schmechel says there is not a task that he does not do.

“I do just a little bit of everything. I’m the cashier, I make the drinks, I clean a little bit, I do a little bit of everything,” said Schmechel.

The cafe started as a coffee shop, and it grew into a full-service cafe. The establishment serves as a training program and it provides opportunities to uncover and devlop abilities

“So many times, they are passed over of we’re not going to do this for you because it’s not available or it’s too much training and that’s what we’re doing here. We are giving them opportunities that they deserve,” said Samantha Schmunck Grounded Cafe lead.

Schmunck says they are thankful to receive support from the community and they plan to continue preparing trainees for the future.

“There are so many people that are looking to belong, every volunteer every trainee that comes in has a purpose being here and it’s amazing to see today of all days everyone coming together to support us and our trainees,” explained Schmunck.



The café is located at 300 South Adams Street in Green Bay and looks to help employee more people.