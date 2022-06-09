MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A high school in northeast Wisconsin recently installed new batting cages thanks to donations and the helping hands of locals.

According to a release, Roncalli High School will use the new equipment at the beginning of the next school year. Both the baseball team and softball team will be able to access it at that time.

Overall, organizers say the batting cages can hold up to four athletes at a time.

Who covered the cost?

The release states the cages are estimated to be $15,000 in value. So where did the money come from?

Athletes Jack Hyde, left, Michaela Eisner, Sydney Eisner and Logan Schultz stand near the newly constructed batting cages at Roncalli High School in Manitowoc

A generous amount was donated by the Kapic Family Foundation and a match was met by a group of Roncalli Catholic Schools families.

“It means a lot to have the support of local entities and parents who step up to the plate to further Roncalli athletics,” said Nathan Kaderabek, athletic director for Roncalli Catholic Schools.

Vinton Construction, along with the Maples and Lamers families, also covered $45,000 in labor and material costs associated with the project.

This included excavating the area and filling it with pea gravel, installation of drain tile, drilling footings/foundations/poles, pouring concrete, setting up the batting net, buying and laying artificial turf, and restoring the area.

“We are thankful for the generosity that was poured into this project,” said Candice Giesen, director of development. “The donations by the Kapic Family Foundation, Roncalli families, and especially Vinton Construction, are truly appreciated.”