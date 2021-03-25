‘We can all do more,’ Gov. Tony Evers joins virtual Stop Asian Hate event

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers announced he will join a virtual #StopAsianHate event on Friday and encourages Wisconsinites to participate.

According to a release, the governor hopes everyone will show support for the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community and reaches out to AAPI family, friends, and neighbors. Officials say Anti-Asian incidents and violence against Asian Americans have surged over the past year as there has been increased racist rhetoric surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

“Bigotry, discrimination, and racialized violence toward Asian American and Pacific Islander elders, families, and community members is not new in our country. But over this past year, we’ve seen an alarming increase in anti-Asian harassment and violence as individuals even at the highest levels of government have used xenophobic and racist rhetoric to stoke fear around the coronavirus pandemic,” says Gov. Evers.

On Friday, March 26, the AAPI Coalition of Wisconsin is hosting a #StopAsianHate Virtual Wisconsin Day of Action and Healing and joining AAPI organizations and community leaders across the country in a #StopAsianHate Virtual Day of Action and Healing. The event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. More details for joining are available here.

Since March of last year, according to Stop AAPI Hate, there have been nearly 3,800 hate incidents self-reported by Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, though government officials say those numbers are likely higher due to underreporting.

The governor last week echoed President Joe Biden’s calls for attacks on Asian Americans to stop. The next day, on March 16, six of eight people killed in an Atlanta mass shooting were Asian American women.

Last week, officials say Wisconsinites across the state hosted rallies against anti-Asian violence in support of the AAPI community.

“The harassment, attacks, and violence against our Asian American and Pacific Islander family members, friends, and neighbors has to stop,” Gov. Evers said. “I call on Wisconsinites to help end this dangerous rhetoric and condemn racist harassment, attacks, and violence. We can all do more.”