APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The ‘We Care Meals’ program has ended after 35 years of providing meals for people in the Fox Valley on Christmas and Easter.

The founder Ed Rathsack said making the decision to end the program was heartbreaking. He said it simply became too big and too expensive over the years to continue. He also said they’ve had trouble finding a venue to host the meal with enough kitchen and dining space.

They used to serve around 2800 meals each Christmas and Easter Day.

“With a heavy heart I had to stop it, I actually cried to say that we weren’t doing it,” said Rathsack.

After deciding to end the program, he said he had to answer another question. Should he continue with a holiday meal program on a smaller scale somewhere else or spend future holidays doing something else?

Rathsack said the memory of a former volunteer made that choice much easier.

“She just took the silverware from the box and put it in the tray,” said Rathsack. “She struggled, but she sat at the table for three hours (to get it done). She came down that Sunday and she was all a bundle of joy.”

Rathsack said the girl’s name was Sarah. He said she had a disability that prevented her from being able to walk. When he first invited her to one of the meals, he said she was so overjoyed because that was the first time she’d ever been invited to something.

Sarah soon became a regular volunteer at the meal and would do whatever she could to help, always with a smile on her face. Sarah and Rathsack became friends and when Rathsack needed surgery Sarah gifted him a silver coin with an angel engraved into it.

Rathsack said Sarah passed away while he was in surgery. He still keeps the angel coin in his pocket to remember her.

“People ask why do you do this when you’re so tired and worn out and I said because if I can take some little girl and make her so happy she doesn’t want to leave (that makes it all worth it),” said Rathsack. “What are we doing with the rest of the world?”

Rathsack and many of his volunteers from the ‘We Care Meals’ program will now help out with the first annual Christmas Day community meal at the Salvation Army of the Fox Cities.

Rathsack said he’s been volunteering with the Salvation Army for years so it was a natural fit. It was actually officials with the Salvation Army that reached out to him about doing a Christmas meal.

“We approached him and said hey you don’t have a place (but we know) you want to continue what you’re doing which is to bring people together for connectivity and community and kindness while meeting their physical needs which is what our mission is,” said director of development at the Salvation Army of the Fox Cities Kristal Knudtson.

The meal begins at 11:30 a.m. on Christmas Day and its at the Salvation Army’s North Street location in Appleton. Knudtson said they expect between 300 to 400 people to show up, but said anybody is welcome.

She said to call the Salvation Army of the Fox Cities at (920) 734-3324 if you have questions about the meal.

“My group even though we have to quit as we were, don’t want to quit working and volunteering,” said Rathsack.

“What’s so powerful about this is the inspiration that Ed has brought,” said Knudtson. “He’s brought the idea of connection, of community, and kindness.”

Knudtson said it’s the first time the Salvation Army of the Fox Cities has hosted an in-person Christmas Day meal.