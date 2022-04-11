APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The We Care Meals program is trying to keep things rolling. They put the call out Monday for volunteer drivers who could spend a couple of hours Easter Sunday helping them deliver meals starting at 9:30 a.m.

“We are just a private group of people that go out and find the money,” explained volunteer Ed Rathsack. “And through the luck of God and the blessing of the world, we’ve been able to survive. Right now we’re struggling and looking for more volunteers.”

You can just show up on Easter morning at the Riverview Gardens Community Center at 1101 South Oneida in Appleton and they will assign you a job.

But things will go smoother if you call in advance.

The number to volunteer is (920) 731-7867.

The group has provided free meals on Easter and Christmas for 30 years now. Even during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, they managed to still carry on.

Because they plan well in advance, and some covid protocols were still in place then, this year’s meals are by delivery only again.

You also have until Saturday at noon to order a free Easter Meal.

The number to order a meal is (920) 358-9671.