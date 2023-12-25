APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Last week Appleton’s We Care Meals program closed after 35 years but with help from the Fox Cities Salvation Army, the volunteers worked to put on their first annual Community Christmas Day Dinner.

“Our goal has always been to feed the body but we’re trying to nourish the soul,” said Ed Rathsack, We Care Meals Founder and Coordinator. “And if there are people here, we’ll serve them until we run out of food.”

Officials with The Fox Cities Salvation Army said it wasn’t just about the meal, but that it was about bringing people together to make the holidays merry and bright. The Salvation Army staff members made stockings big and small for adults and children filled with gloves, toys, and other Christmas gifts.

“We have stockings for them to just bring that smile and that cheer so they know they are thought of,” said Karen Vanderwielen, Volunteer Coordinator for The Salvation Army. “We want them to remember as they go home too that we’re here for them.”

The meal began at 11:30 a.m. on Christmas Day at the Salvation Army`s North Street location in Appleton. The organizer, Ed Rathsack, told Local 5’s Samantha Petters that his group of volunteers prepared a lot of food and expected between 300 to 400 people to show up, but said anybody is welcome.

“We prepped up 200 pounds of ham, 200 pounds of turkey breasts, we’ve got mashed potatoes, dressing, gravy, vegetables, and tons of desserts,” explained Rathsack.

Both the We Care Meals volunteers and Fox Cities Salvation Army hope to provide more holiday meals in the future, including Easter and Thanksgiving.

“The hope that we want to provide is to let people know that they’re loved and they’re cared for,” said Vanderwielen. “And they called it the first annual so I anticipate that there will be a second and a third so we’re excited about that as well.”

As for this year, the event was a huge success filled with laughter and holiday cheer throughout the dinner.