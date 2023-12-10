APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – African Heritage Inc. Hosted its annual Soulful Santa Village holiday event. The event featured vendors, food, and activities for all ages. Amanda Waddell says she enjoys creating memories with her loved ones.

“I think it’s important for everyone to do things as a family together in this chaotic time of the year where everyone is ripping and running and going places,” explained Waddell.

African Heritage Inc. Student engagement director Keith Brown says the organization hopes to spread joy during the holiday season.

“This is a perfect opportunity for African Heritage Inc. to just mobilize everyone to come together in this spirit of a season of love and giving,” stated Brown.

“We come every year yes we will come every year, and it’s awesome to stand together and support business for people who look like us and hang out with people who look like us it’s a relaxing environment and we get to support those around us,” said Waddell.

African Heritage Inc. will host its annual emerging student leadership event in February of 2024.