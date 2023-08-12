SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Thousands gathered for the 34th annual Burger Fest in Seymour. Burger Fest organizer Jim Campbell says the event allows people to celebrate hamburger history.

“It’s some heritage that we have because, contrary to some other stories, we did the first burger here in 1885,” stated Campbell.

More than 4,000 burgers are made at the event. Tom Carpenter says attending Burger Fest with his daughters is a family tradition.

“Well yeah it is a lot of fun, they got the parade, we’re sitting out here waiting for the parade, it’s always good. I’ve been coming here for a couple of years and I do like checking out the big burger,” said Carpenter.

Campbell says proceeds from the event will benefit local organizations.

“We try to keep that hamburger memorabilia and everything that has anything to do with hamburgers, we want to grow that, and it really helps the community, they get behind us with it,” explained Campbell.

Campbell says in 1989 Seymour’s Historical Society confirmed that the first burger was made in Seymour.