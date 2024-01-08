GREEN BAY, WIS. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears 17 to 9, fans leaving Lambeau Field to credit quarterback Jordan Love for the win.

“Being a long-time Wisconsin resident, the Green Bay Packers are a part of our life’s blood, and they are mine and I love them, and I can’t wait for the playoffs to start, and I can’t wait for next season,” stated Ken Stofen.

“It was you know necessary, the Bears hate us, but we own them, so it is okay we are home right now. We do not need Aaron we got Love, it is the Jordan Love era baby,” stated Adiel Trejo.

The Packers are now 9 and 8 on the season, fans say they expect to see a title in Titletown.

The goal is always the Super Bowl know what I mean, we’re happy to be in the playoffs,” explained Danielle Lawler.

“I hope the Packers go far, the NFC is not that strong so they could go far hopefully the championship Superbowl, I mean that would be great,” said Grant Erickson.

The Packers will face the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC wildcard game, the game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 14.