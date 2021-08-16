‘We do not support this proposal’, Hobart/Lawrence PD react to proposal to contract Brown Co. Sheriff’s for services

HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – A proposal is being considered in the areas of Hobart and Lawrence for police services.

According to a release from the Hobart/Lawrence Police Department, the Hobart Board of Trustees requested a proposal from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and information on contracting police service for the Village of Hobart. A listening session did take place and according to the release there were concerns were highlighted and answered, saying “It was made clear our employment/careers are not guaranteed if the absorption is approved.”

In the Facebook post, the Police Department says that if the proposal does go through, they would no longer be a stand-alone department, but an extension of the Sheriff’s Office. In the letter, which was signed by several officers, they say they do not support the proposal.

There will be a Board Meeting on August 17 at 6 p.m. at the Hobart Village Hall which the PD asks for residents in both communities to attend.