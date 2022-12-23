(WFRV) – We Energies customers are asked to lower thermostats to decrease the demand for natural gas.

According to a release by We Energies, customers are urged to reduce their natural gas use. Customers are asked to lower their thermostats to 60 to 62 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The request comes after one of the interstate pipeline suppliers who provide natural gas to We Energies reportedly experienced a ‘significant equipment failure’. This limits the amount of fuel that is being sent to We Energies.

We Energies says it has already taken steps to reduce the demand for natural gas. The following actions were provided to customers to help reduce natural gas demand:

Set thermostats between 60 to 62 degrees. Add layers or blankets to keep warm when lowering a thermostat’s temperature.

Close blinds or drapes at night and avoid opening doors to retain heat. Open blinds during the day to let in heat from the sun.

Avoid using secondary natural gas heating sources

Use natural gas ranges sparingly. Prepare food with slow cookers or microwaves.

Officials expect the shortage will last throughout the rest of the day.

We will be working tirelessly to resume normal operations as soon as possible. We Energies

No additional information was provided.