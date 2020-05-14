UPDATE: We Energies crews stop Appleton gas leak

THURSDAY 5/14/2020 9:49 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – We Energies crews say they have stopped a gas leak in Appleton that started after a contractor hit a gas line.

Crews were dispatched to the area of Morrison Street and Spring Street shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

We Energies says that those who had their gas turned off during the repair should see their gas turned back on soon.

THURSDAY 5/14/2020 9:19 a.m.

MORRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Emergency crews responded to a reported gas leak in the City of Appleton this morning.

According to the Outagamie County Communications Department, the leak is at the corner of Morrison Street and Spring Street. Officials say a contractor working in the area hit a gas line.

Crews were called to the area shortly after 8 a.m.

Officials with We Energies say a crew is on scene and the gas in the area has been shut off to allow crews to repair the damage.

