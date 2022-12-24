(WFRV) – One day after We Energies asked its customers to reduce their natural gas use, the company is no longer asking people to do so, stating that the pipeline into Wisconsin is back to normal.

According to a release by the company on Saturday morning, “the amount of natural gas being delivered by interstate pipelines into Wisconsin is back to levels that should meet all customers’ needs.”

Therefore, We Energies is no longer asking customers to change what they have been doing.

We Energies made a conservation request of customers after the Guardian pipeline, which provides natural gas to our distribution network, experienced a significant equipment failure — reducing the amount of fuel they committed to send by 30%. Matt Cullen, Senior Communications Specialist at WEC Energy Group

The release also states that, “As a result of our customers’ support, no customer lost the ability to heat their home.”

We Energies also thanked and appreciated their customers’ understanding throughout this event.