We Energies’ Valley Power Plant in Milwaukee welcomes two peregrine falcons

The Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and We Energies announced on May 3 that two peregrine falcon chicks hatched overnight at We Energies’ Valley Power Plant in Milwaukee.

WPS encourages residents and falcon fans to cast a vote to name the chicks after some Wisconsin-related favorites. Voting ends on May 17.

To learn about four other peregrine falcon hatchings that took place on May 1, at the Menasha Essity paper mill, click here.