We Energies’ Valley Power Plant in Milwaukee welcomes two peregrine falcons

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The We Energies’ Valley Power Plant in Milwaukee welcomed its first hatchings of peregrine falcons in the 2020 season.

The Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and We Energies announced on May 3 that two peregrine falcon chicks hatched overnight at We Energies’ Valley Power Plant in Milwaukee.

WPS encourages residents and falcon fans to cast a vote to name the chicks after some Wisconsin-related favorites. Voting ends on May 17. 

To learn about four other peregrine falcon hatchings that took place on May 1, at the Menasha Essity paper mill, click here.

