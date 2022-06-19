(WFRV) – Utility crews are making headway toward restoring power to residents in northeast Wisconsin after Wednesday’s powerful storms.

We Energies announced Sunday that they remain ‘on track’ to restore power to all customers in the Fox Valley who lost power due to the storms.

According to the We Energies Outage map, fewer than 3,500 customers are still without power. A breakdown of those outages is available below.

County Customers

out of service Brown 16 Calumet 1 Dodge 1 Menominee 1 Milwaukee 1 Oconto 3 Outagamie 2,740 Racine 3 Shawano 117 Waukesha 1 Waupaca 541 Waushara 53 Winnebago 16 We Energies Power Outage Map 6/19/2022 as of 2:21 p.m.

In addition, the Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) has already completed storm restoration efforts in the Green Bay area.

According to WPS’s outage map, under 200 customers are still being affected by power outages. A breakdown of those outages can be found below.

County Customers affected Brown 6 Langlade 3 Marathon 1 Marinette 135 Oconto 3 Oneida 46 WPS Power Outage Map 6/19/2022 as of 2:16 p.m.

Wednesday’s storms produced such high winds and tornados that about 175,000 WPS and We Energies customers faced power outages.

We Energies shared that a majority of customers had their power restored Thursday, but extensive damage in Green Bay and the Fox Valley created an extended restoration time as crews had to replace snapped power poles and rebuild electric circuits.

“We sincerely appreciate the patience and kind words our customers shared with the men and women in the field,” wrote We Energies.