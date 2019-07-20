LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

We Energies, WPS power outages could last days

NORTHEAST WIS. (WFRV) — We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service says storms from Friday and Saturday have caused so much damage that power outages could last for multiple days.

“The extent of the damage has been so severe that it will require us to rebuild parts of our network,” says Matt Cullen of WEC Energy Group.

Cullen says they have requested assistance from other utilities in the Midwest for the restoration.

“Our crews are working to as quickly and safely as possible to make the areas safe and to restore power. It is important that people stay at least 25 feet away from downed wires and anything that is touching those lines,” says Cullen.

