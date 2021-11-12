‘We finally agreed it’s time:’ Ahnapee Brewery’s Algoma taproom to move to new location

ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – After being at the same location since 2013, Ahanpee Brewery’s Algoma taproom announced they are moving to a new (and larger) location.

Ahnapee Brewery announced that in the spring of 2022, they will open their new two-stall garage taproom on the corner of 2nd and Clark Streets in Algoma. The new location is a couple of blocks away ‘as the crow flies’ from their current taproom.

Their current location is described as a less than 700 square-foot garage that they have used since the beginning.

Some of the new amenities that customers can look forward to in the new location are:

Two bathrooms

A cooler than can fit sixteen beers

Attached patio that overlooks Lake Michigan

Apparently, one of the most common questions people asked the taproom was: ‘So, when are you going to make this garage bigger?’ Well, those that asked that question now have their answer.

The new location will be on a small undeveloped lot. More information can be found on Ahnapee Brewery’s website.

Ahnapee also has a location in Suamico.