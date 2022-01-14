‘We had a short run’: Kewaunee County closes snowmobile trails

Yellow road sign for Skidoo or Snowmobile trail, with blue sky background and space for text. Quebec Province, Canada.

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a partial opening on Monday, Kewaunee County announced that all their snowmobile trails will close on Friday due to the lack of fresh snow and melt.

According to officials, all snowmobile trails in Kewaunee County will close on Jan. 14 at 9 a.m. The lack of fresh snow and melt played a role in the decision to close the trails.

Some of the trails had opened on Jan. 10, but four days later the county made the decision to close them all. Even though the trails were only open for a short time, officials said they were used.

“We had a short run, but we can tell that the trails were definitely used this week. We would like to stay open longer, unfortunately our snowmobile clubs know it’s not possible. The snow base has deteriorated to a point that the trails are no longer usable,” said Dave Myers, Director of Kewaunee County Promotions & Recreation.

There are six snowmobile clubs that maintain Kewaunee County’s trails as well as give condition updates to the Promotions and Recreation Department.

No additional information was provided, but the Kewaunee County Promotions and Recreation Department will update trail conditions on its 24/7 hotline (920-338-7199) if conditions change.