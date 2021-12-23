‘We have had a nice run’: Supper club in Two Rivers altering business operations

Do you consider yourself a generous tipper? (Getty Images)

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – After 50 years of doing business in Manitowoc County, a popular supper club will no longer offer its regular dining menu starting Dec. 31.

Machut’s Supper Club posted on Facebook, that the owners made the decision to have Dec. 30 be the last day they will offer their regular dinner menu, sandwich menu, appetizer and carry-outs.

Even though the supper club will no longer offer their regular dinner menu, they did announce they will continue to offer Family Style Banquet dinners to groups of 30 or more. However, that will depend on if they have enough staff.

Machut’s also wanted to mention that anyone who has a gift card, should use it before Dec. 30.

The post said ‘We have had a nice run over the years. November 1961 – November 2021.”

They posted in Dec. saying that in the last few weeks the wait for a table has been as long as two hours. Machut’s said this was caused by a staffing shortage.

There was no information provided on the reasoning for the alteration in offering their regular dining options. It was not specifically stated that if this change will be permanent.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is provided.