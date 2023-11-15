GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department (GBPD) is partnering with Hyundai and Kia in hopes of preventing car thefts.

Brad says he and his wife both own Kias and the vehicle has become an easy target for thieves. “Her car got broken into once and I’ve caught a couple of other time people looking at the cars on the ring camera too,” stated Brad.

The GBPD is providing free mobile anti-theft software to decrease car thefts, Patrol Captain Clint Beguhn says the number of cars stolen in the city is on the rise.

“We have had over 270 thefts and about 2/3’s of those are thefts of Kias and Hyundais so are thefts are so much further up than they were last year at an almost 70% increase. So what we are trying to do is educate drivers on what they can do to try to make these thefts less likely to happen,” stated Beguhn.

Brad says even with the new technology, he plans to take extra steps to prevent theft.

“Lock your cars up, don’t show anything, even a couple bucks and change sitting in your center counsel will entice them to break in and steal that, so keep everything out of sight,” said Brad.

Drivers who could not attend the event are asked to contact their local dealership for assistance.