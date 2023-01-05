STOCKBRIDGE, Wis. (WFRV) – If your travels ever take you through the historic 5 Points intersection in Calumet County, then the name of the community supper club certainly caught your eye. Gobbler’s Knob.

As it turns out, the name and the place have no connection to the home of the legendary groundhog Punxsutawney Phil.

For the true story behind the name of this old inn transformed into a supper club and bar, we went to Brian Levknecht. Three generations of his family have owned and operated the supper club until its recent sale just under a year ago.

“Actually, my dad’s uncle owned this place after World War II,” explained Levknecht. “It’s pretty much been in the family since 1949 except for about 15 years in the process.”

The name is a story that has been passed down over the years.

“My day’s uncle and his buddy were in a bunker, and the bullets were flying over their heads.” As the story goes, the buddy kept talking about his favorite bar back home. “If I ever get out of here,” Levknecht continued, “I”m going over the hill to Gobbler’s Knob for the coldest beer.”

Both of them would make it back home.

The new owner, Cindy Hakkert, says with so much history attached to the name, she wouldn’t think of changing it. Levknecht says it was important that the family sell to someone who would keep the name. Although it should be noted that locals and regular customers affectionately call it “The Knob.”

Levknecht was first entrenched in the family business at the age of 16. His mother put him behind the bar, and it was baptism by fire. But as long as he got the version of their “Duck Fart” after dinner drink alright, he knew he would have the crowd.

Customers still speak fondly of his personality and how he was more friend than a business owner.

His sister and former co-owner Laurie say she looks forward to the day when she and her husband can return and enjoy dinner as a customer.

“We both work full-time elsewhere and own a bar, so we’ll be okay,” she laughed. “One of the things was it was hard for us to come out and eat because we owned it. Now, we’re saying here’s a new place in town where we can come, great!”

Gobbler’s Knob is located at 101 North Military Road in Stockbridge.