GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — For the past six decades, it’s been an annual tradition ahead of the new season. The “Welcome Back Packers” luncheon was held Wednesday at Lambeau — and for one table it’s a lunch they’ll never forget.

“We have 1,100 people here to kick off the season,” said Greater Green Bay Chamber President and CEO Laurie Radke. The fan favorite has one seat at every table reserved for a player, coach, or staff from the Packers.

“(The Packers are) great on the field and off the field and they really give back to our community, whether it’s non-profit, or service industry, or talent and economic development,” added Radke.

Like so many other things, the event has been put on hold since 2019 because of the pandemic. Everyone agreed it was great to be back. Especially for one table.

“Unbelievable, what a shock and surprise,” said Kathleen McKee. The MVP was chosen to sit at their table for the luncheon. “We had no idea who we’d be sitting with. We hit the jackpot absolutely.”

A moment McKee and her co-workers will not be forgetting anytime soon.

“He was delightful, just so amazing to just talk. He got to know a little bit about the YMCA (where I work), but also sharing some of his experiences,” added McKee.

In case you were wondering, the talk about the upcoming season, and football in general, was kept to a minimum.

“We didn’t talk shop too much, which is great. It was more just personal things,” said McKee.

A lunch that table 32 will remember forever.

The “Community Service Award,” which is given to a current player that exemplifies community involvement and volunteering, was given to Aaron Jones for 2022.