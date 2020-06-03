‘We just need to love each other:’ Pastors, Appleton Police Chief discuss recent events

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Local pastors of color met with Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas Tuesday at Breakthrough Covenant Church to discuss recent actions taking place across the country in light of the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The two groups say they’re taking a proactive approach to make sure violent protests do not break out in the community and are working to build relationships with the community.

“We’re all the problem, and we just need to love each other, we need to have a community mindset, and so that’s the big part of what we hope to accomplish,” Pastor Charles Butler with Breakthrough Covenant Church said.

“It’s communicating, getting together, having a conversation with the community, trying to understand what they’re feeling as best we can,” Chief Thomas added.

Peaceful protests were held in Appleton over the weekend and into Monday.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5