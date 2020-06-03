FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

‘We just need to love each other:’ Pastors, Appleton Police Chief discuss recent events

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Local pastors of color met with Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas Tuesday at Breakthrough Covenant Church to discuss recent actions taking place across the country in light of the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The two groups say they’re taking a proactive approach to make sure violent protests do not break out in the community and are working to build relationships with the community.

The latest Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5

“We’re all the problem, and we just need to love each other, we need to have a community mindset, and so that’s the big part of what we hope to accomplish,” Pastor Charles Butler with Breakthrough Covenant Church said.

“It’s communicating, getting together, having a conversation with the community, trying to understand what they’re feeling as best we can,” Chief Thomas added.

Peaceful protests were held in Appleton over the weekend and into Monday.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue""

Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love"

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"