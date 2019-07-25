“We just rolled with it”: Wedding goes on despite power outages

From the Local 5 Digital Desk

SHERWOOD, Wis. (WFRV) — Area power outages could not keep a local wedding at bay.

The bride, 25-year-old Brooke Vander Hyden of Sherwood, told Local 5 the wedding went smoothly, despite the severe weather moving through the area.

Photo courtesy of Kayla LeBlanc of KLCreative

Photo courtesy of Kayla LeBlanc of KLCreative

Photo courtesy of Kayla LeBlanc of KLCreative

Photo courtesy of Kayla LeBlanc of KLCreative

Photo courtesy of Kayla LeBlanc of KLCreative

While Brooke and her bridesmaids got ready at her home and Nick, the groom, got ready at his brother’s, Brooke says she noticed the sky was getting dark.

“We noticed the sky getting dark and the next thing we knew, the power went out. We only had half of our make-up done,” Brooke said.

Thankfully, a neighbor had a small generator which powered a small lamp and a curling iron. Those with Brooke used their phones in order to finish getting ready.

Brooke went on to say they decided they would get ready at the church, St. John’s in Sherwood, because they thought the church would have power.

Unfortunately, St. John’s had also lost power.

“We decided we could get candles from Dollar Tree and Walmart and set up a bunch of candles in the church,” says Brooke.

Father Mike, who was set to officiate the wedding, recommended moving the venue down the road to St. John’s in St. John.

From there, Brooke says the wedding party, family, and friends relocated to the new church which did have power.

“From there, the wedding went perfectly.”

The wedding reception was then to be held at Bubolz in Appleton.

But there was something Brooke did not know before the reception. Others knew Appleton was without power, but they didn’t tell her.

As the wedding moved to the reception at Bubolz, Brooke says it was dark.

“All of a sudden you see Bubolz like a light in the darkness.”

According to Shelley Lauer, Event Manager at Bubolz, the venue kept its lights on with a microgrid powered by solar energy.

“I actually had two weddings that day and they went on, business as usual,” Lauer told Local 5.

Despite the impending storm, Lauer said she knew they just had to roll with it and keep those in attendance happy.

“The power went out, but popped back on. We just rolled with it,” says Shelley.

According to Brooke, the wedding was great and was closed out with a beautiful sunset.

“It was great. Nick and I rolled with it and everyone else fed off of it,” Brooke said.