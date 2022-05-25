NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Eggs and baked goods with ‘hateful messages’ written on them were reportedly used to vandalize the residence where the Neenah Hope Fridge is located.

The Hope Fridge posted on its Facebook about a vandalism incident that happened in Neenah. People have reportedly thrown eggs and different types of baked goods at the home where the Neenah Hope Fridge is located.

The baked goods reportedly had hateful messages written on them. The incident(s) happened early this week as well as earlier this year.

In addition to the vandalism, someone allegedly trespassed into the price and fenced-in part of the yard. Officials say that cameras captured footage of the people involved.

We know who you are and we are asking you kindly here tody to please stop. We do not want to take further action against you, but we will protect this family who has selflessly opened up their front yard to feed their community. Hope Fridge on Facebook

The Neenah Hope Fridge is still closed, and officials are reportedly working as fast as possible to open back up. Officials ask people to not visit the Neenah Hope Fridge.

The Sunday before Memorial Day is the target date to reopen. No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.