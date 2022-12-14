ASHWAUBENON, Wis (WFRV) – “CarTech Auto” in Kaukauna and “McKayla Marie Sweets” in Ashwaubenon are competing to raise funds for animals in need. The father and daughter duo says animals should not be forgotten during the holidays.

“We make everything into a competition so this year now that I have my own business, we were like let’s do a competition and so obviously we’re not winning anything other than a year’s worth of bragging rights,” said McKayla Dietzen, owner of McKayla Marie Sweets.



The Dietzens are collecting animals’ food, toys, and bedding for the Happily Ever After Pet Sanctuary. Owner of CarTech Auto Mike Dietzen says pets provide unlimited happiness to their owners.

“Well, there is nothing better than coming home and having them greet you at the door and be happy to see you, at that point it does not matter what your day was like, they always make it better,” said Dietzen.

The family says they lost multiple family pets this year and donating to the shelter is their way of honoring them.

“Happily Ever After is a no-kill shelter, they will keep the animals alive even if their disable or not adoptable pets, so they need food and supplies to keep these animals alive instead of euthanizing them like a lot of places do,” explained Dietzen.

Those looking to donate are asked to drop donations off at either store. The family plans to match each donation.

“We are matching dollar for dollar if someone donates twenty dollars, we’re donating twenty dollars to the shelter, if we take in five thousand dollars worth of stuff, we’re turning in a check for five thousand dollars,” explained Dietzen.

The fundraiser concludes on December 31.