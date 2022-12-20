(WFRV) – When local waterways freeze over during these colder months, ice breakers are especially important in northeast Wisconsin.

Many things we use day-to-day arrive on our shores by cargo ships, which often cannot break through the ice.

Icebreaking capacity in the Great Lakes supports more than 90 million tons of cargo every year, and local businesses depend on it.

According to a recent study, during the ice season a few years ago, businesses that depend on the Great Lakes Maritime industry lost more than $1B in revenue because of delays caused by inadequate ice breaking.

That resulted in the loss of more than 5,000 jobs throughout the Great Lakes region. Local 5 News was able to catch up with Senator Tammy Baldwin about what she’s doing to prevent that from happening again.

“I have been working diligently for many years now to get a new heavy ice breaker,” said Baldwin. “A billion dollars lost in commerce, five thousand jobs lost in the whole Great Lakes area, we can’t afford that. We need to move forward with this ice breaker.”

The bipartisan legislation was first introduced in 2020 and was successfully included in the National Defense Authorization Act for the 2023 fiscal year.