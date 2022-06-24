APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV ) – Local community organizers are mobilizing after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case.

Local 5 sent a reporter to Houdini Plaza, who reports multiple people were at the protest around 6 p.m. Friday.

The group is likely made up of pro-abortion advocates who are frustrated at the Supreme Court’s recent ruling.

On the other side, the Diocese of Green Bay released a statement. It said, “While the announcement by the Supreme Court, is met with gratitude from all of us who have been dedicated to protecting the lives of children in the womb, we know there is still much work to be done, so that all life, in every state, might be reverenced and protected.”

After talking to both sides, the reporter pointed out each group of advocates had one thing in common: Everyone understands the historical significance and the importance of this moment in history.

Whether the moment is good or bad depends on where you stand on the issue.

For some, their stance on abortion is much more complicated than being ‘for’ or ‘against.’

“We need to start listening. We need to start saying, ‘Tell me more, what was it like for you? Let me walk in your shoes.’ To get rid of duality, to get rid of either, or to get rid of ‘you’re better or I’m better,'” explained a Grand Chute resident.