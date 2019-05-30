We need to watch for strong storms on Friday

Severe weather in northeast Wisconsin has essentially been non-existent this year. That’s one silver lining of our cool, dreary, and wet spring. But all of a sudden, it feels more like summer, and with a cold front arriving Friday afternoon, we could have just enough energy, instability, and lift in our atmosphere for some strong to possibly severe storms.

Below, you will see the area outlined to have the highest chance of having strong to severe thunderstorms develop.

Severe risk for Friday, May 31, 2019

Right now, the main threats that we are concerned about would be strong and damaging wind gusts, large hail, and heavy downpours along with lightning. The tornado threat is not zero, but not overly high.

Storm timing for Friday, May 31, 2019

Make sure you download the Storm Team 5 mobile app, and have multiple ways to get warnings should they be issued.

-Chief Meteorologist Luke Sampe