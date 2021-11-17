‘We raise this beer to you’: MobCraft dedicate beer to Uncle Mike, re-release ‘Kringle Monster’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For the third time, MobCraft Beer is collaborating with Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe to create ‘Kringle Monster Imperial Pastry Stout’, but this time it has an added importance.

The Kringle Monster is made with 800 pounds of raspberries and 360 pounds of Uncle Mike’s raspberry kringle. The beer will have a 9% ABV.

Those looking to purchase the beer can do so starting at noon on Nov. 26 (Black Friday).

MobCraft President and Co-Founder, Henry Schwartz first tried Uncle Mike’s Kringle back in the summer of 2019. After trying the kringle he knew he wanted to make a beer featuring it.

Schwartz had a heartfelt statement remembering Uncle Mike who passed away back in Dec. 2020.

We brewed this beer in collaboration with Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe, and we dedicate it to Uncle Mike who passed away from Covid in December 2020. Mike, we raise this beer to you and your family: may your smiling face be always in our memories, and your tasty kringle in our bellies. You are sincerely missed! Henry Schwartz, MobCraft President and Co-Founder

MobCraft Beer was founded in 2013 and is the world’s first crowdsourced brewery. What does that mean? Well, each month the crowd submits and votes on beer ideas, and at the end of each month, the winning beer is brewed.

For more information visit MobCraft’s website.