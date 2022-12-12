CADOTT, Wis. (WFRV) – Pantera will headline at Rock Fest 2023, which will reportedly be the band’s first US tour in 21 years.

According to concert officials, Rock Fest 2023 will have one of the most successful and influential bands in heavy metal history. Pantera was announced as a headliner ahead of the full lineup release.

The surviving members of the band, vocalist Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, will be in two on the group’s first major US tour in 21 years. Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante will replace the late Abbott brothers.

Three-day tickets are on sale now. Three-day general admission is $129 and general camping for the entire weekend is $130. Multiple ticket options are already sold out.

More information on tickets and camping can be found on Rock Fests’s website. Rock Fest is held in Cadott which is in Chippewa County. This year’s event will be held from July 13-15