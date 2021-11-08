‘We respect his right to have his own personal point of view’: State Farm stands behind Rodgers

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 05: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after throwing a touchdown pass to Robert Tonyan #85 (not pictured) during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on October 05, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – At least one company has decided to stand behind Aaron Rodgers after his statements last Friday on The Pat McAfee Show.

After losing his endorsement from Prevea, State Farm provided a statement on Monday about where it stands in regards to Rodgers.

In a statement to USA TODAY Sports, a State Farm spokeswoman reportedly said:

“We don’t support some of the statements that he has made, but we respect his right to have his own personal point of view. We recognize our customers, employees, agents and brand ambassadors come from all walks of life, with differing viewpoints on many issues. Our mission at State Farm is to support safer, stronger communities. To that end, we encourage vaccinations, but respect everyone’s right to make a choice based on their personal circumstances.”

State Farm spokeswoman

The company also reportedly mentioned that Rodgers has been ‘a great ambassador’ for the company.

No further information has been provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.

